The Old Republic 1.3 "Allies" update adding Group Finder, server transfers, and more

One of the most noticeably absent features in The Old Republic is a proper group finding tool. The Force may be with us, but no one else is, and that makes us sad Jedi. We knew a better solution was coming, and in a new trailer detailing the contents of the 1.3 "Allies" update, Game Director James Ohlen claims that the new Group Finder tool will reduce grouping time to "just a few minutes." No more lonely Knights!

Other new features include server transfers; Legacy Perks, which expand on the 1.2 update and allow players to "customize their level up experience"; Adaptive Gear, which makes social gear usable anywhere; and Augment Tables, which add customization options to "almost every single item in the game." Watch the video above to see all that in moving picture form.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
