The Old Republic 1.3 "Allies" update adding Group Finder, server transfers, and more

One of the most noticeably absent features in The Old Republic is a proper group finding tool. The Force may be with us, but no one else is, and that makes us sad Jedi. We knew a better solution was coming, and in a new trailer detailing the contents of the 1.3 "Allies" update, Game Director James Ohlen claims that the new Group Finder tool will reduce grouping time to "just a few minutes." No more lonely Knights!

Other new features include server transfers; Legacy Perks, which expand on the 1.2 update and allow players to "customize their level up experience"; Adaptive Gear, which makes social gear usable anywhere; and Augment Tables, which add customization options to "almost every single item in the game." Watch the video above to see all that in moving picture form.