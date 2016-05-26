The next Battleborn hero is a snake called Pendles

Battleborn's first post-launch hero launched this week in the form of Alani, a water-loving warrior with some bonus healing capabilities. If you've got the game and the season pass you can play her now, or else wait until May 31 for the full official rollout – providing you have the right amount of in-game currency racked up.

If you're keen to check her out there's a Let's Play below, but the more interesting Battleborn-related news is that another new hero has been unveiled. The humbly named Pendles is a snake, but not just any snake: he's a snake that stands on two feet and wears sneakers. Cool!

Here's the description straight from Gearbox:

"Hailing from the water world of Akopos, and pals with Alani, Pendles is a cold-blooded killer. No, literally. This anthropomorphized reptile will ssssneak up on you, poison you, perforate you with dual kamas then – poof – disappear without leaving a trace."