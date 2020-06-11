The new Humble Bundle features F1 2019, Dirt Rally 2.0, and an Operation Flashpoint game

You might expect that the Humble Codemasters Bundle 2020 would be all about cars. Racing games of various sorts is what the company is known for, after all. And you'd be close to correct—but not quite spot-on.

The entry-level $1 tier gets you Grid Autosport and Toybox Turbos, both racing games. But you'll also get Overlord 2, the game of being evil, and Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising, the game that sparked a trademark beef with Bohemia Intearctive in 2009.

Beat the average price, and you'll add F1 2018 and the Headline Content DLC Pack, Dirt Rally, Dirt 4, and the Hyundai R5 Rally Car and Team Booster DLC packs. And at the top tier of $15 or more, you'll tack on the excellent racing games F1 2019 and Dirt Rally 2.0. (Seriously, check out those review scores.)

The default charity for this bundle is SpecialEffect, a UK-based organization dedicated to making gaming accessible to people with disabilities. If you prefer, you can change it to something else: The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund , for instance. The Humble Codemasters Bundle 2020 is live now and will remain that way until July 2.

