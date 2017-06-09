The MSI X370 Gaming Pro motherboard is just $110 today

There's now a much wider selection of motherboards for AMD's new Ryzen line of processors. The MSI X370 Gaming Pro is one such AM4 option, and it's a slightly less powerful version of the Gaming Pro Carbon to keep prices down. It's only been out a couple of months, but there's already a great deal on it. Find one for $110 over at Newegg today.

The motherboard gives you three PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, two wired to the CPU and one to the chipset, plus three PCIe x1 slots. You get six SATA 6Gbps ports, and one 32Gb/s M.2 slot. The storage options are the main functional difference from its bigger brother the Pro Carbon, but you also only get red LED lighting rather than RGB. As for ports, you'll get two USB 3.1, one of which is a Type-C, a couple of "VR Boost" USB ports, and HDMI and DVI-D outputs.

After a stint at $170 after release, it's now usually found for closer to $160, but it's never been as cheap as $110 before. The actual sale price on Newegg takes the price down to $140, and then you can add a $20 rebate card, plus you can enter the code EMCSRGRJ6 at checkout for even more money off.

