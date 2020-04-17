The least expensive 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM kit on Newegg is also one of the fastest

Team Group teamed up with Asus on this TUF Gaming memory kit, which is on sale for $63.99 right now.

Sky high RAM prices are little more than a distant memory (for now, anyway), and these days there are several high-speed 16GB kits available for less than $100. Some dip way below, like Team Group's Vulcan TUF Gaming Alliance kit. It's on sale at Newegg for $63.99.

This 16GB (2x8GB) kit runs at 3200MHz with relatively tight timings, at 16-18-18-38. Timings don't play a huge role in real-world performance, but what's notable here is that this is both the least expensive 16GB DDR4-3200 kit on Newegg, and one of the faster-timed ones (just not the fastest). Several other kits priced similarly run a little looser.

That's all mainly to say that this is a good buy if you're building a PC. The bigger question is, does RAM speed and capacity matter for gaming? The answer is yes, and going from 8GB to 16GB can yield noticeable performance gains in games. Faster frequencies are desirable as well, particularly on AMD platforms (Intel setups don't benefit quite as much).

There's a certain aesthetic to this kit. If you happen to own an Asus TUF Gaming motherboard, this will look right at home in your rig. If not, it should still run just fine. I don't usually put much effort into matching the attire on my components, but if you do, it's something to keep in mind.

Circling back to the sale price, a price history on Amazon shows this kit most recently sold for $91.09 (it's out of stock currently). Other comparable kits typically cost in the neighborhood of $70 (give or take a few bucks), though I imagine the reason this one usually commands more is because of the special branding.