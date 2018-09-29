The latest Farming Simulator 19 teaser shows how you can destroy your own crops in real time

Giants Software has dropped a new teaser trailer demonstrating the "new field interactions" coming to its upcoming farming sim, Farming Simulator 19.

The video shows off the new features available for crops, including liming, weeding, and herbiciding (I think I just made that word up), as well as footage of how your vehicular wheels can destroy your crops in real-time... although given not all vehicles seem to do this in the teaser, it would appear the feature is optional.

That's not all, though. In a dev blog published earlier this week, the studio confirmed what happens if you let newly formed weeds take hold of your crops.

"If you don’t tackle your weed problem before your crops are ready for harvest, the field’s final yield will be reduced by 20% - laziness is expensive!" said community manager, Listertan. "We expect that weeds will provide an extra wrinkle especially for players tackling the game in the new Start From Scratch mode."

Finally, some new equipment was also revealed by the official Twitter account:

It's #FactSheetFriday again guys.Take a look at some of the new equipment you can use in Farming Simulator 19Farming Simulator 19, releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac on November 20.Get it now: https://t.co/saHw7t2y21 pic.twitter.com/2WHEbfIixLSeptember 28, 2018

Oh, and after some eagle-eyed fans spotted the all-new milk icon, it's now confirmed that you'll be able to sell milk, too , as well as two new crops: oats and cotton.