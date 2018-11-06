Popular

The Humble Store swings a big Warhammer bundle

By

You want some Warhammer games?

If Warhammer is your thing, you're probably going to want to check out what's going on at the Humble Store, which kicked off a Humble Warhammer Bundle today that has Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War Game of the Year Edition, Talisman: Digital Edition, and the Talisman expansions Blood Moon, Harbinger, and Sacred Pool, for a minimum price of $1. That's not a terrible start—I don't know how popular Talisman is, but hey, it's a buck. 

The bundle gets a lot more interesting if you beat the average purchase price, currently sitting around the $5 point. That will get you Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Collection, and Blood Bowl 2. And for $12, you'll also pick Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3, the Stromdorf DLC for Vermintide (I'm tired of typing Warhammer), and the cathedrals-in-space RTS Battlefleet Gothic: Armada. That's a pretty sweet deal. 

The Humble Store is also running a Games Workshop Warhammer Week sale, with discounts of up to 90 percent on a deep pile of Warhammer games and add-ons. [Update: It turns out that we covered the sale earlier today, so you can catch up with Fraser's strong Warhammer opinions here.] The Warhammer Week sale runs until November 12, while the Humble Warhammer Bundle will be available until November 20. 

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments