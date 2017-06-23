The Humble Software Bundle has all the tools you need

Humble Bundles are usually all about the games, but this one running for the next couple of weeks has your professional life in mind. The Humble Software Bundle is up right now, and it's got just about everything your PC would need, other than a ton of games, of course.

In the "Pay $1 or more" section, you get CloudApp Pro, an easy way to capture images, videos and GIFs, Soda PDF Home for all your PDF needs, and a $30 voucher for MAGIX Music Maker in-app purchases.

If you pay more than the average, which is about $9, you get four more pieces of software. Corel Photo Brush AfterShot 3 is a photo editor, and you also get ParticleShop for extra brushes and effects. Corel Painter Essentials 5 is for all you photo artists out there. LastPass Premium stores and generates all your passwords, allowing you to just remember one master password to login to all your accounts.

If you pay more than $12, you'll also gain access to Panda Antivirus Pro which gives you a license for three devices. You get Sound Forge Audio Studio 10, a sound recorder and editor. Plus you get a year long license to Windscribe VPN, which happens to be one of our favorite VPNs.

