The Humble Introversion Bundle now includes Dungeons of Dredmor as a 'beat the average' game

http://youtu.be/uRSR0cYw7AA

Dungeons of Dredmor has been added to the Humble Introversion Bundle as an extra "beat the average" game.

The Humble Introversion Bundle is already one hell of a deal. It includes Uplink, Darwinia, Multiwinia and Defcon and sells for whatever you're willing to pay for it. Last week, anyone who paid over the average cost for the bundle (an entirely reasonable £2.39/$3.73) got Aquaria and Crayon Physics Deluxe, along with two tech demos, as bonus downloads.

Now 82%-scoring roguelike, Dungeons of Dredmor has been added to the list, along with access to Darwinia, Multiwinia, DEFCON, and Uplink's source code, developer-only forums, the wiki, and "version control repositories." Not too shabby.

Already purchased the bundle? You've already got access to these wonderful things, including Dungeons of Dredmor. Thinking about signing up? Make sure you pay above the average cost in order to get the goodies. You can even decide how your payment gets divided between charity, developer and Humble Bundle, Inc before you purchase.

If only all purchases were this amenable.