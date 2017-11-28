The Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle features F1, Grid, Dirt Rally, and more to come

Do you like speed? Do you feel a need for it? Do you want to kick the tires and—oh wait, that's Top Gun. Never mind all that then, let us just turn our attention to the new Humble Bundle, this one a digital speedfest on four wheels courtesy of Codemasters Racing.

At the pay-what-you-want entry level, you get F1 Race Stars, F1 2011, F1 2012, and Toybox Turbos. It gets a lot more interesting when you beat the average purchase price, sitting a little over $6 at the moment, which will add Grid 2, F1 2014, F1 2015, the F1 Race Stars season pass, and coupons for 60 percent off Dirt 4 and 40 percent off F1 2017 in the Humble Store, along with little bits of DLC for both. You'll also get more—more!—that will be revealed in a week.

And finally, at the top of the heap, $15 piles on Micro Machines World Series, F1 2016, Dirt Rally, the F1 2016 Career Booster Pack DLC, and the Grid 2 All In DLC. And again, there will be more—more!—added to that tier in a week as well.

The default charity for this bundle is the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation Corp., but you can opt for something entirely different if you prefer, and divide the money between that, the developers, and the Bundlers as you see fit. The Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle will be on the track for three weeks, which means you've got until December 19 to make your move.

