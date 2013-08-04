The Free Webgame Round-Up

Puzzles, pancakes and no other obvious things that begin with P – all of that and a bit more awaits you in this week's roundup, which as ever collects the week's best browser games for your entertainment. So if you fancy folding environments, designing shmup levels for heroes or becoming a Pancake Master, read on. Er, unless you're a lawyer. In that case, let me distract you with that shiny thing over there.

Soom by Aimar

Play it online here.

Its death/limbo theme might be a little overfamiliar, but Soom soom reveals itself to be a clever, complex and slightly overwhelming puzzle game. You're folding levels, essentially, but then you're connecting teleporters, deleting blocks, and trying not to fall into the infinite void, on your quest to collect all the soul-flavoured doodads. Predictably, it didn't take long for my puzzle-phobic brain to melt into a gooey puddle, but you will undoubtedly fare better.

Treasure Trap by SFB Games

Play it online here.

There's a fine line between treasure-hunting and grave-robbing – it mostly depends on how charismatic and swashbuckling you are. One of the first adventurers to brave your dungeon in Treasure Trap – a simplified Dungeon Keeper-type game, where you play as a sort of scarab swarm thing – is the Nathan Drake type, all suave and confident...until he tumbles into your Pit o' Doom. A fun, cute distraction – try hitting the other keys on your keyboard for amusing results.

Super Mario Bros. Crossover 3.0 by Exploding Rabbit

Play it online here.

Exploding Rabbit's long-awaited third version of Super Mario Bros. Crossover has finally hit, once again tempting Nintendo's hammer-wielding lawyers by shoving pretty much every NES and SNES sprite into the same platform game. It's not exactly balanced, and I love it for that – each of the many characters comes with their own strengths and weaknesses, but you're in a for a dastardly hard time whoever you pick. (Via Free Indie Games )

Space Lord by axcho

Play it online here.

Spare a thought for the poor shmup bosses who have to hire and organise the many ships that you immediately blow into smithereens. It's hard work, trying to make things 'fun' for you, throwing enough, varied ships at you to provide a decent level of challenge, without turning you into a pile of deep-space mush. Space Lord is a game about design rather than conquest, then, a game where you're not trying to obliterate the computer-controlled hero but to keep them entertained – which it turns out is much more difficult. (Via IndieGames )

Pan Man by Major Bueno

Play it online here.

Major's Bueno's latest flash game is another winner: a simple game about pancake-flipping that tells a more interesting story via its expressive characters than a lot of story-focused games. I particularly like the grumpy expression of the champion pancake-flipper when he returns home, defeated. Roll on next month, when Major Bueno will doubtless return with another charming One Game A Month title. (Via IndieGames )