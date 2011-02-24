The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in-game trailer revealed

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim trailer is out now, giving us the first in-game footage of Skyrim. So far all we've had to go on were some screenshots and the enigmatic teaser trailer . But now we finally get a good look at what the game's going to be like, and it's pretty damn exciting.

The game's due out on November 11. For more Skyrim information, check out our Skyrim news feed , or pick up our huge preview in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK , out now in stores and online .

Exactly how excited has this trailer got you? Let us know in the comments.