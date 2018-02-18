The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Bones DLC out now alongside character customisation update

MMO The Elder Scrolls Online has just added two new dungeons as part of its Dragon Bones DLC pack: Scalecaller Peak, the burial site of a long-dead Dragon Priest that's now full of cultists, and the ancient Dwarven ruin of Fang Lair, which is packed with necromancers. And yes, there will be a dragon to fight—or the reanimated bones of one, at least—and you'll get a Dragon Priest mask as soon as you set foot in one of the dungeons.

ESO Plus members get the DLC automatically, and for everyone else it will cost 1,500 crowns on the in-game store. That's £9/$15 of real money.

Bethesda has also released the free Update 17, which introduces an outfit system that allows you to customise your character's appearance to your liking regardless of what gear they're wearing. It looks pretty robust, and you'll pay gold to change the look of your helmet, chest, shoulders, hands, waist, legs, feet and weapons individually. The full system is explained in detail here.

Additionally, the update will let you store bankable items in your home for the first time via storage containers. You'll get your first one when you level a character up to level 18 and you can purchase extras from vendors.

Lastly, Update 17 includes a new 'skills advisor' tool, which helps you pick skills based on a chosen archetype, and two new PvP battlegrounds. Mor Khazgur and Deeping Drome will only be available to players that own TESO: Morrowind.