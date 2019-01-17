The Elder Scrolls: Legends - Isle of Madness exclusive card reveal

The Elder Scrolls: Legends story expansion Isle of Madness will take players to the Shivering Isles, realm of the Daedric Prince Sheogorath. The journey will add a new 'Double Cards' mechanic, Dementia and Mania lane modifiers, and 55 new cards, one of which is the Wood Elf Cyriel, a 3/3 unique legendary that costs 3 Mana and has a spicy effect. The Pilfer keyword here means that each time you attack your opponent's face, Cyriel will reduce the cost of the top card in your deck by 3.

Elder Scrolls: Legends players may recognize Cyriel's ability as one that can be gained from the Cheesemancer creature card that was available in the recent Festival of Madness event. As a standalone card, the Isle of Madness manifestation looks pretty powerful: She has okay stats in the early stages of a game, but really comes into her own when she's able to reduce the cost of a powerful but expensive card. Cyriel also pairs very nicely with Master of Thieves, which grants an extra attack to creatures with the Pilfer keyword.

As we noted in our reveal of the Ascended Sleeper card in the Houses of Morrowind story expansion, cost reduction effects are always potent, and Cyriel enables you to do some potentially busted stuff on curve. Let us know which decks you think will use her best in the comments below.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends – Isle of Madness is set to go live on January 24, and is available for preorder now for $20, or $50 for a bundle that includes a premium card back, two titles, and premiums version of all the new cards, unlocked and playable on release day. Full details are available at legends.bethesda.net.