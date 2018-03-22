We have two cards from The Elder Scrolls: Legends – Houses of Morrowind to reveal

The next expansion to Bethesda's CCG The Elder Scrolls: Legends will be called Houses of Morrowind, and as the title suggests it will feature the sights, sounds, and strangeness of the ancestral homeland of the Dunmer. Ahead of its release at the end of the month, we've got a couple of new cards to reveal for you, one of which really emphasizes the "strangeness" of the game world it's based on.

First, though, let's have a look at the relatively conventional Ebonheart Oracle. She's a 3/5 legendary Willpower card played for 5 mana with the Drain keyword, meaning that every time she does damage, she heals your hero. Normally the amount healed is equal to the damage dealt, but Ebonheart Oracle doubles the amount of health gained. That's a big boost in decks looking to go long, or stave off aggressive pushes from fast decks.

And here's the weirdo: The Ascended Sleeper, one of my favorite denizens of Morrowind (because it's so damn weird), a 3/6 card for 6 mana who's unusual not just because of the face (although it's hard to overlook) but because this is one of the new three-attribute cards that the expansion will add to the game. The Ascended Sleeper is one of the new tri-color cards, with the attributes of Strength, Intelligence, and Agility, reflecting its relatively high status among Dagoth Ur's minions.

Cost reduction effects in card games are always potent (hello, Emperor Thaurissan), so this is definitely one to watch, despite the fact you need to meet a restriction—having a creature with 5 power on board—in order to proc the bonus each turn. I also like that it only reduces the cost of creatures, not actions, so it's less likely to be used from insane combos. Although I suppose there is potential for Wispmother shenanigans.

The Houses of Morrowind expansion will include 149 new cards in all. It The set will also see the arrival of three-attribute cards, though decks wishing to use them will need to meet the requirement of running at least 75 cards, increasing the instability of their draw. The expansion is set to roll out on March 29. Check out the sweet full card art below.