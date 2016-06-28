The Division's Underground expansion has randomly generated dungeons

The Division is the kind of shooter you're meant to play forever, yet a common complaint is that there's not enough to do aside from shoot the same angry people over and over again. So it's good news that the forthcoming Underground expansion – which releases this week – will introduce randomly generated dungeons.

These subterranean Operations can be completed with three friends, and reward advanced loot. It's a tantalising prospect if you like The Division but aren't too fond of the PvP sandbox of doom that is the Dark Zone.

As the trailer below dramatically reveals, the Underground DLC will also usher in new Challenge Mode missions, a bunch of Ubi 30-themed outfits, a new incursion by the name of Dragon's Nest, and some other stuff. It launches July 28.