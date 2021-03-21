The charity sloth pet for World of Warcraft is adorable

Listen up, folks: The new World of Warcraft pet is adorable. It's Daisy, the sloth, which is very small and cute and slow and in order to get around has to ride on your back.

But it's a pet that you can only get through giving to charity. Indeed, it's a pet we—by which I mean people playing World of Warcraft—can only get if we collectively donate $1 million USD to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières. All the donations will go to the MSF COVID-19 Crisis Fund, supporting MSF's global response to the pandemic.

At $500,000, Blizzard will give out Bananas, a Monkey, which is fine. It's cute, even, if you like monkeys. (For the record, I am pretty sure Bananas is an ape, not a monkey.) The pets will be given to everyone who plays World of Warcraft, whether they were able to donate personally or not.

But! Daisy the Sloth! She rides on your back, people. It's adorable. This is all hands on deck. You can donate money to MSF via a direct page. You can find out about the event and MSF MSF via Blizzard's charity pet event page for 2021.