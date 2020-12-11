Popular

The Callisto Protocol, from the creators of Dead Space, looks a lot like Dead Space

Glen Schofield finally revealed what his new Striking Distance Studios has been up to.

Striking Distance Studios, founded last year by former Visceral Games boss Glen Schofield, finally revealed what it's been working on over the past year, and I am more than a little excited to say that it's giving off some serious Dead Space vibes. Called The Callisto Protocol, it's a "story-driven, singleplayer survival game" set in a poorly-lit sci-fi world that appears to be overrun with twitching, wet grotesqueries that bear more than a slight resemblance to Necromorphs.

Dead Space was created by Visceral, and so it should be a lot of fun to see what happens when they go back to that style of Alien-inspired survival-horror gameplay. It's also a little surprising: When Striking Distance was announced, Schofield said the studio was developing "an original narrative in the PUBG universe." This could technically be that, I suppose, but it sure doesn't look like it.

The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to come out sometime in 2022. There's a website with more at callistothegame.com.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
