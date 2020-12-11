The Callisto Protocol, from the creators of Dead Space, looks a lot like Dead Space

Striking Distance Studios, founded last year by former Visceral Games boss Glen Schofield, finally revealed what it's been working on over the past year, and I am more than a little excited to say that it's giving off some serious Dead Space vibes. Called The Callisto Protocol, it's a "story-driven, singleplayer survival game" set in a poorly-lit sci-fi world that appears to be overrun with twitching, wet grotesqueries that bear more than a slight resemblance to Necromorphs.

Dead Space was created by Visceral, and so it should be a lot of fun to see what happens when they go back to that style of Alien-inspired survival-horror gameplay. It's also a little surprising: When Striking Distance was announced, Schofield said the studio was developing "an original narrative in the PUBG universe." This could technically be that, I suppose, but it sure doesn't look like it.

The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to come out sometime in 2022. There's a website with more at callistothegame.com.