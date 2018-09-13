The 'brutal royale' game Dying Light: Bad Blood is live on Steam Early Access

Techland said a month ago that Dying Light: Bad Blood, the battle royale game for people who hate waiting (because things happen fast, whether you want them to or not), would be out—in Early Access—sometime in September. That means today.

Dying Light: Bad Blood pits 12 players against one another in a competition to be the one and only survivor of a zombie-infested nightmare. It's an interesting mix of PvP and PvE action: Killing other players is obviously a big part of coming out on top, but you'll also need to take down zombies in order to collect samples of their blood and level up your character.

"We’re really happy with the results of our recent Global Play Test and I’d like to thank all of the players out there that took part and gave us such helpful insight," producer Maciej Łączny said. "We’ve made some big leaps in development based on that activity and look forward to the road ahead as we prepare new content for the game, the first of which will be available in the next few weeks."

Techland said that new content, including characters, items, and maps, will be released regularly during the Early Access period.

Dying Light: Bad Blood will be free to play when it comes out of Early Access, but you'll have to spring for a $20 Founders Pack if you want to get in on the action before that happens. Along with immediate access to the game, the pack also includes an exclusive Golden Founder's mask, three Legendary weapon skins, 1000 Blood Bucks (in-game currency), and three more Legendary skins that will be doled out over the next three months.