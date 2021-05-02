The Borderlands movie has cast its Moxxi

Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Face/Off, P.S. I Love You) will join the cast of the Borderlands movie in the role of Moxxi, Deadline reports. Other actors newly signed on for Eli Roth's adaptation include Charles Babalola (Black Mirror, The Legend of Tarzan) as big-game hunter Sir Hammerlock, Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story, 30 Rock) as "Jakobs", which presumably means cowboy gun manufacturer Wainwright Jakobs, and Bobby Lee (A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas) as a new character called Larry.

"I am so excited to work with this incredible, top notch cast", Roth was quoted as saying. "Every single part counts and elevates the film and we have the best of the best coming in to really make Borderlands spectacular. I love movies where every character counts and you can only achieve that with a great cast. Every one of these gifted actors will bring something special to the film."

Moxxi is a recurring character in the Borderlands series, who debuted as a fight announcer "Mad Moxxi" in the first game's DLC and returned as the owner of basically every drinking establishment in the later games. She's also the mother of both the series' mechanics, Scooter and Ellie.

Borderlands is currently in production in Hungary, and will also feature Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Jack Black as Claptrap, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, and Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina. We've seen a plot synopsis, and it's as cheesy as you'd expect.