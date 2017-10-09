The Battletoads have finally jumped into Shovel Knight on PC

NES-inspired platformer Shovel Knight is getting a NES-inspired add-on: the three heroes from ultra-hard '90s beat 'em up series Battletoads are leaping into the game.

Rash, Zitz, and Pimple have been exclusive to Xbox One for the past two years but now you can stomp them on PC during three optional boss battles. The green amigos arrive in a free update, and players controlling Shovel Knight can find them in a secret room off the Hall of Champions (hint: go right).

Defeat them one by one in levels that are full of homages to the Battletoads series and you'll be rewarded with some new armour and the chance to befriend the trio.

The update also allows you to bind your mouse buttons to in-game actions (I can't really imagine playing it with a mouse, but there you go), fixes some bugs and improves controller support. The full change log is here.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (the complete edition of the game) is £18.99/$24.99 on Steam, Humble Store, GOG and the Windows Store.