The Baldur's Gate 3 advent calendar is telling the tale of 'How the Gremishka Stole Christmas'

Somehow I missed this until just now, but Larian Studios has put up a Baldur's Gate 3 advent calendar, with prizes and an epic Christmas-themed poem being doled out daily until December 24.

The Baldur's Gate 3 advent calendar started almost a week ago, on December 13, but the good news is that you can catch up: Just head over to the site and start your quest on December 13. It's not just as simple as clicking on a date, however. To claim your prize you'll also need to solve a card-matching memory puzzle. They're quite simple, though (so far, anyway), so you don't need to worry about missing out.

The prize for the first day is chapter one of How the Gremishka Stole Christmas. A gremishka, for the record, is a small, cat-like creature created from unstable magic. They're a bit like gremlins in that they're not really a problem as long as you don't use magic on them—but if you do, you're in for a world of hurt. Naturally, they enjoy hunting and tormenting magic users, so in a sense they basically are cats, just very focused on a specific class.

I won't spoil the whole thing, but here's a taste of what's in store via the first stanza of How the Gremishka Stole Christmas:

In the taverns and halls where gossip’s most prevalent

Is where tales are whispered of a creature malevolent

Who appears once a year on the feast of midwinter

To take from the revelers knee-caps, noses, and fingers.

“She loathes Christmas joy, the mirth and the cheer,”

Or so says your nan, her eyes widened with fear.

“Never go to ‘er dwellings in the caves ‘cross the river,

Else the Gremishka will get ya and she’ll make you her dinner.”

Also on tap so far are a couple of very nice musical pieces from the Baldur's Gate 3 soundtrack and ambient audio from Baldur's Gate city streets and the Underdark. Whether bigger and better things are in store remains to be seen, but that's all part of the fun, right? The Baldur's Gate 3 advent calendar will continue telling its story and dropping rewards until December 24.