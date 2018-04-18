This ASUS GTX 1080 Strix is just $580 right now

Update: It's now sold out.

Earlier today, NVIDIA restocked its online store, but all the cards sold out after about an hour. If you missed out on that, here's another GPU sale you might be interested in. The ASUS GTX 1080 Strix goes for around $800 these days, but it's currently on sale for just $579.99.

As the MSRP suggests, this is a beast of a card. It has 8GB of GDDR5X memory, a core clock of 1695MHz (can boost to 1835MHz), and triple fans. There's RGB lighting on both the shroud and backplate, configurable using ASUS' Aura software. As far as connectivity, you get one DVI-D connector, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and two DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

You can buy the ASUS GTX 1080 Strix right now from SuperBiiz.

