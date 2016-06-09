The armies of Chaos clash in new Total War: Warhammer gameplay video

It's a little unusual to post trailers for games that have already been out for a while, as Total War: Warhammer has. But based solely on the YouTube description of the new Let's Play video, I think this late-game encounter between two very large, very powerful Chaos armies is worth a look.

“Archaeon may be the Everchosen, but to the Chaos God Tzeentch—Changer of the Ways—nothing lasts forever,” it says. “[The video] showcases perhaps the greatest threat faced by players late in the Chaos campaign, as Tzeentch sends his foremost champion as the ultimate test of a Chaos player’s aptitude in battle and to once and for all judge the worthiness of the supposed bringer of the End Times.”

Basically, a couple of badasses are looking to throw down, and the battle that results—seen here through a very cinematic replay—is pleasingly epic. I won't spoil the outcome, but I will say that it came as kind of a surprise.

The video was created using the Chaos Warriors Race Pack DLC that goes for $8/£6, a price that has attracted a significant number of negative user reviews on Steam. Many reviewers say it's actually pretty good, but complain that it shouldn't be DLC at all, because Chaos is such an integral race in the Warhammer universe. The original plan was to offer it as a Total War: Warhammer preorder bonus, but shortly before the game came out Sega extended the deal to anyone who bought it within the first week of release. That offer, unfortunately, has now expired.

