The Acer Nitro XV2 will the first gaming monitor to hit a ridiculous 390Hz

KitGuru has spotted a product listing for the new Acer Nitro XV2 with a FreeSync Premium compatible 360Hz IPS panel that's overclockable to 390Hz—a significant upgrade from the previous Nitro, which could hit an overclocked 270Hz. There are a handful of other 360Hz gaming monitors out there, such as the Alienware 25 AW2521H or the impressive ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN, but Acer has the new speed champ here.

The Acer Nitro XV242Q F features a 24.5-inch 1080p IPS panel. You're also looking at a screen with a 0.5ms G2G response time, making it one of the fastest around. This version of the Nitro keeps the attractive thin bezels and sleek overall design, too.

The XV2 also meets the AMD FreeSync Premium specification, allowing it to vary its refresh rate to match a game's framerate. It's a monitor that is designed to show you as many frames as technologically possible (without too absurd a price), so long as your GPU is up to the task. Considering more games taking advantage of features like DLSS, it's becoming a little easier to make use of refresh rates this high, but you will still need a pretty beefy GPU even to get anywhere close to unlocking this screen's full potential.

We don't have any price or release window just yet, but there was a listing for €530, which converts to roughly $730.

Sadly, you'll likely have an easier time tracking down one of these monitors than one of the GPUs capable of driving it. And, aguably, 240-290Hz is overkill even for competitive gaming. To that I say: leave me in peace as I get murdered in Call of Duty: Warzone with the smoothest refresh rate around.