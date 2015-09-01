TESO: Tamriel Unlimited first DLC, Imperial City, out now

The first piece of DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited (the new name for The Elder Scrolls Online since Bethesda removed the need for a subscription) became available for PC players yesterday.

The Imperial City has been taken over by Molag Bal, the main bad guy in TESO, and players who go there will have to contend not only with his Xivkyn minions but also with other players, who can kill you and take your Tel Var Stones. There are six districts, a sewer network, and a White-Gold Tower at the centre of the city.

Here's Bethesda's full list of what the DLC includes:

All new content, available to players that are level 10 or higher

A brand new PvP/PvE space that includes six Imperial City Districts

New story content, quests, and characters within the Imperial City

A new Imperial City PvP Public Dungeon: The Imperial Sewers

Two new PvE Imperial City group dungeons with Normal and Veteran versions: White-Gold Tower and Imperial City Prison

23 new item sets that scale up to Veteran Rank 16

New Imperial City collectibles, including pets, polymorphs, and a skin, earned by participating in Imperial City activities

The Xivkyn racial motif crafting style

The Tel Var Stone system used for the purchase of Veteran gear

Trophy Vaults that contain new Veteran Rank 16 jewelry sets and a chance for Xivkyn racial motif pages

Even if you don't want the DLC, you'll still get the base-game patch.

Those with an ESO Plus membership will get Imperial City for free, and those who don't can buy it for 2500 Crowns in the in-game Crown Store. To access the new content, you need to to be part of a campaign and go to Cyrodiil, to one of your alliance's home gates, and talk to one of the Imperial City captains. There are more detailed instructions on the Elder Scrolls Online site.