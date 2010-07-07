TERA Online video boasts action combat

The team at Bluehole Studios (yes, they call themselves Bluehole) sent over their compilation video of TERA footage shot during closed-door demos at E3. In addition to being "the first true action-MMO" thanks to its what-you-see-is-what-you-get combat system (as opposed to dice rolls determining hits and misses) this may be the only MMO that features both slutty elves and adorable panda warriors .

Check the comments in about 15 minutes to see someone inevitably posting screenshots of another MMO that features slutty elves and panda warriors. Or slutty pandas.