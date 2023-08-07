Tekken 8's EVO trailers confirm entire roster leak is actually real

The Tekken 8 rumour mill has been popping off ever since dataminers began digging into the game's files from July's closed network test. There have been plenty of alleged character leaks, including one that found six unannounced characters tucked away in the files.

Yet another leak sprung earlier this week when an image alleged to be Tekken 8's base roster began circulating, and countless arguments around its legitimacy ensued. Well, this weekend's EVO reveal appears to have proved that it's very much real.

Those who were fortunate enough to be a part of the EVO hype train were treated to two brand-new Tekken 8 character trailers on August 6. We've got the return of Raven—the much-loved Wesley Snipes-esque version, not the one we got in Tekken 7—and an entirely new character called Azucena. Both made an appearance in the roster leak, with their roster images being identical to their renders shown in the trailer.

If we put the leaked image and last month's Cheat Engine characters together, things line up. It also means that we have 12 character reveals to go—mostly returners, but at least two more newcomers who we've yet to see. Avert your gaze from this list if you don't wish to see who else is set to join the Tekken 8 character list, but here is everyone who's yet to be announced:

Zafina

Victor (newcomer)

Leo

Reina (newcomer)

Dragunov

Yoshimitsu

Kuma

Shaheen

Steve

Devil Jin

Alisa

Feng

Panda

Victor and Reina's names have come from a 4chan leaker who revealed the names of each newcomer back in April. Considering they hit the nail on the head with Azucena's name and personality, we can assume they're pretty on the mark with the other two as well.

In some ways I'm bummed out to have the entire roster out in the open so soon. Anticipating each character trailer had become something I really looked forward to, but Bandai has had trouble keeping things under wraps for a few months now. Bandai Namco Europe accidentally leaked Hwoarang's reveal back in May, and even among the leaks managed to reveal Azucena and Raven's trailers hours before they were supposed to. On the bright side, I can officially mourn the loss of Lucky Chloe and pick a new character to main.