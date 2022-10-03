Tattoo artist lays a legal RKO on Take-Two over Randy Orton's ink in WWE 2K games

By Andy Chalk
published

Take-Two Interactive has been ordered to pay damages to a tattoo artist who created the Viper's distinctive work.

Randy Orton
(Image credit: AMER HILABI (Getty Images))
Audio player loading…

An unusual lawsuit between tattoo artist Catherine Alexander and Take-Two Interactive has concluded with a victory for Alexander, who argued successfully that WWE 2K16, WWE 2K17 and WWE 2K18 reproduced her work without her permission.

The roots of the case go way back to 2009, when Alexander attempted to negotiate a licensing deal with game publisher Take-Two Interactive for the tattoos she'd inked on pro wrestler Randy Orton between 2002 and 2008. Take-Two rejected the proposal, but offered her $450 for the right to use the images; she refused, but Take-Two went ahead and used them anyway.

Alexander pursued the matter in court, winning a small victory in 2020 when a judge rejected a request for a summary judgment (opens in new tab) in Take-Two's favor and instead ruled that the publisher and WWE did in fact copy her work, and that she may have suffered damages as a result. The judge in the case declared that "authenticity" is a major selling point for the WWE games, and that "WWE would have rejected Orton’s videogame persona if it appeared without his tattoos or appeared with tattoos that were different than Orton’s actual tattoos."

In a ruling (opens in new tab) issued on September 30 (via VGC (opens in new tab)), the US District Court for the Southern District of Illinois came down firmly in Alexander's favor, although for a relatively small amount. The appearance of the tattoos in the game do not qualify as fair use, according to the ruling, which awarded $3,750 to Alexander. The amount wasn't greater because the court found that none of the profits earned by sales of the game could be attributed to the presence of the tattoos. 

Still, while the award is relatively paltry, it could compel other game publishers to take licensing negotiations with other tattoo artists more seriously in the future. (And, likewise, could convince tattoo artists to more aggressively pursue such deals, too.)

WWE 2K20

(Image credit: Take-Two Interactive)

This isn't the first time that Take-Two has been sued over tattoos in its videogames. In 2016 it was sued by Solid Oak Sketches over work that appeared on Lebron James, Kenyon Martin, and Eric Bledsoe in the NBA 2K games. But in that case, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), it won, because the players had granted a license to use their likeness to the NBA, which in turn licensed them to Take-Two.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments