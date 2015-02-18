Tales of Zestiria may be getting a PC release

Things are looking increasingly positive on the JRPG front: after a series of Final Fantasy ports and last year's Valkyria Chronicles PC reissue, evidence has appeared that Tales of Zestiria will release on Steam. This SteamDB listing previously specified Tales of Zestiria, before later changing to 'TOZ' after internet sleuths at NeoGAF sniffed it out.

If the listing reflects reality (and most if not all SteamDB leaks have proven legit in the past) then it will be the first Tales Of game to hit PC, aside from the shortlived Tales of Eternia Online.

Released in late January for PS3, Tales of Zestiria is the most recent in the confusingly tangential series, which takes in the likes of Tales of Xillia, Tales of Graces and Tales of Hearts, among many others. Hopefully it does well enough that Bandai Namco will consider porting some of the earlier games.