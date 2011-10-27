Take on Helicopters launch trailer takes off

http://youtu.be/Gf4kbuOhwgM

Helicopters are brilliant. Unlike boring old planes, they're not confined to just going forwards and tilting a bit. That makes them perfect for plopping SWAT teams on rooftops, sneaking through thick jungles, rescuing people from listing boats and all that other exciting stuff that planes miss out on because they're going too damn fast.

Complete all the tasks mentioned above and more in Bohemia Interactive's Take On Helicopters, out today. The launch trailer not only shows off the wide variety of missions, but also the enormous cityscapes Bohemia's excellent Arma tech generates so well. Find out more in our Take On Helicopters interview with Bohemia Interactive creative lead, Jay Crowe. You'll find a list of physical and digital retailers at which to purchase Take On Helicopters on the Take On Helicopters site .