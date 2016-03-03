Take full control of Manual Samuel at the PC Gamer Weekender

Survival games abstract what survival actually entails because to make the player control the entire business of living would be unthinkable: empty your bladder, remember to breathe, and so on. Committed to immersion, however, Perfectly ParaNormal is bringing Manual Samuel down to the PC Gamer Weekender, and boy does he need some babysitting.

Manual Samuel is a physics-based comedy similar to QWOP or Surgeon Simulator but rather more deep. Samuel gets mown down by a bus and is challenged by Death to live 24 hours on full manual control. Your full manual control. So, empty your bladder, remember to breathe, blink and force your limbs to carry you through an adventure along the lines of The Secret of Monkey Island. You've got a long day ahead of you.

Manual Samuel is coming out this summer

