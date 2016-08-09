Take a look at 50 different planets in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky doesn't launch on PC until this Friday, but the rest of the world has been playing the PS4 version all day. After years of opaque marketing, people are finally finding out exactly what No Man's Sky's infinite number of procedurally generated planets will be like.

Eurogamer put together a great video (embedded above) doing just that. They loaded 50 new games to take a look at just how different the planets can get. The answer, it seems to me, is both very different and very similar at the same time. The worlds vary wildly in color scheme, vegetation, and style, but the actual topography of those worlds is a bit hard to tell apart.

Rolling hills, floating rocks, abnormal bits sticking out—after seeing 50 different variations in a row, some patterns do emerge. Obviously, what will actually be on those planets in terms of resources, secrets, and NPCs will vary as well, but I'm curious to see if the planet generation is tweaked at all as you venture away from your starting home and toward the center of the galaxy.

We're currently gathering some first impressions based on the PS4 version, but our full review will be coming later and, of course, based entirely on playing the PC version of No Man's Sky.