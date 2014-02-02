Tactical RPG Blackguards is out now, as this hexy launch trailer proves

Well I said Blackguards would be releasing in January, and I was (just about) right: Daedalic's turn-based, tactical RPG is out now on yer actual Steam. To coincide with the release, a combat-heavy trailer has been released into the wild. See spells fly, and baddies get incinerated after the break.

Blackguards is an unusually dark game from traditionally pointy-clicky developers Daedalic, which makes sense as they're the current stewards for the grim Dark Eye universe. We went hands-on with the game back in March , so it's probably changed a bit since then. If only there were a demo to - oh wait, there is .