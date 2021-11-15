Tactical immersive sim Mechajammer is coming in December

Genre-spanning immersive RPG Mechajammer will launch on December 2, 2021, bringing you the chance to survive crash landing on a science fictional cyberpunk colony gone wrong on a deadly alien jungle world. Your goal? Figure out what's going on and then get off this world as quick as you can.

Mechajammer is a turn-based tactical RPG with a lot going on. It's an open world, isometric, immersive sim with the vibes of an 80s action movie and a thumping retrowave soundtrack. It'll let you fly solo or recruit a big party for squad-based battles where apparently you can "Issue commands to the whole squad to keep the turn-based combat fast and exciting."

We first got a look at Mechajammer earlier this year, at the PC Gaming Show, when our Andy Chalk sat down with the developers to talk about their 80s movie influences. We subsequently called it one of the best of E3 2021, not just for the compelling setting, but for the pure aesthetics of it all. "Some games matter to me purely because I like the way they look," said Tyler Wilde at the time.

You can find Mechajammer on Steam, where it will launch on December 2, 2021 for PC, Mac, and Linux. You can also check out its official website.