System Shock Remastered is heading to Kickstarter next month

A much requested remaster of System Shock is currently in development, and based on some early gameplay footage the Unity-powered revamp is coming along very nicely. It's likely we'll have to wait a while to play it though, because Night Dive Studios has announced that it intends to launch a Kickstarter campaign next month.

The studio posted a teaser video on its Facebook page earlier today alongside the announcement, which confirmed the crowdfunding campaign will launch on June 29. Given that it's a remake of a much-loved game, the likelihood of that Kickstarter being a success is very high indeed, but we don't know yet how much the studio is seeking, nor how advanced the development process is.

In addition to looking much more fancy, the remake will stay very true to the original – though the user-interface will receive some much needed spit and polish.