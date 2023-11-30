Surprise! Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a 2.1 update in December with 'new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements'

By Andy Chalk
published

CD Projekt said the 2.0 patch was the last of the "big updates," but apparently it had a little more gas in the tank.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Two months after saying that Cyberpunk 2077's massive 2.0 patch and Phantom Liberty expansion would be the last of the "big updates" to the game, CD Projekt has surprised everyone with an announcement that update 2.1 is coming in December with "new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements."

It's not overstating the matter to say that Cyberpunk 2077's redemption arc is one of the most impressive videogame turnarounds I've ever seen. From an infamously catastrophic launch in 2020 to a highly-regarded RPG today, the whole thing has been positively breathtaking. And now, with the game finally in proper shape, CD Projekt said in September that it was finally turning its attention to the sequel.

"2.0 and Phantom Liberty are the last big updates," game director Gabe Amatangelo told us at the time. "We'll do a little something more, but those are the last big ones."

But that "little something more" sounds like it might be pretty big: "On December 5th, the same day Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition hits the shelves, we’ll release a free Update 2.1 introducing new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements," CD Projekt tweeted today. 

To ensure everyone knows it's not kidding, it even threw in a little fire emoji.

(Image credit: CD Projekt (Twitter))

What new gameplay elements, you ask? That, unfortunately, I do not know. CD Projekt said it will reveal more about what's coming in the update in a Twitch stream that will be held at 10 am ET/4 pm CET on December 1—that's tomorrow, so at least the wait won't be too long. 

And it's sticking to its guns on that point:

(Image credit: CD Projekt (Twitter))

Nonetheless, I am a dogged professional and have thus reached out to CD Projekt to see if it'll throw me a bone. I really don't expect it to happen but I'll update if someone spills the beans—and if not, we'll let you know what's cooking tomorrow.

