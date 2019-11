After teasing us with a momentary appearance on the Steam new releases list earlier this week, THQ confirms that Supreme Commander and its Forged Alliance expansion are coming to Steam after all. They should be in the Steam store by the end of the week.

Supreme Commander 2 has been available on Steam since it launched, but the original has only been available online via other digital distribution services.

Pricing details are coming soon.

Update: And they're up! $15 a piece, or $20 for both.