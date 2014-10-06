Popular

Styx: Master of Shadows gets a launch week trailer

By

Styx

If you were worried that a weird green goblin dude wasn't enough central game protagonist for your liking, don't. As you can see hear from this launch trailer, that protagonist still features the mandatory gruff voice and tragic past combo that makes up 90% of the leading man requirement checklist. That he is also a stealth goblin is really just a plus.

Styx launches tomorrow, 7 October on PC. While this particular trailer isn't particularly representative of the game portion of the game, these two are—and are well worth checking out if you want to see what makes it interesting in a, "damn, I hope this is good" kind of way.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments