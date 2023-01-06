Stylish sci-fi Left 4 Dead-alike The Anacrusis is free to play this weekend

By Andy Chalk
published

It's been almost a year since the last time we looked at The Anacrusis, so this is a good chance to see what's changed.

Audio player loading…

Remember The Anacrusis (opens in new tab)? The groovy sci-fi Left 4 Dead-style co-op shooter didn't exactly knock our socks off when we last checked it out in early 2022, but now it's early 2023, and if you're curious how things have come along since then, the free weekend that's now underway on Steam (opens in new tab) makes this a very good time to find out.

As you might expect, a lot has changed over the past year. Over the course of 26 updates since the early access release, The Anacrusis has been given new enemies, a new Holdout gameplay mode, a modular weapon system, new special weapons, a free battle pass, and a range of smaller changes: Steam achievements, hit reactions, performance improvements, and all that sort of thing.

The Anacrusis also now offers Steam Workshop (opens in new tab) support, meaning modders can easily make and share new campaigns, maps, skins, and other creations. The mod tools are still in beta testing, but if you're interested in giving them a shot you can request access in the Stray Bombay Discord server. The studio said it plans to release the mod tools to everyone, and implement cross-platform mod support for the Xbox version of the game, later this year.

And if you just want to squeeze in some stylish space-shooting for free this weekend, that works too. The Anacrusis free weekend is live now and runs until January 8, and it's also on sale for 67% off—that's $10/£8/€8—until January 19.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments