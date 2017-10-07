Stronghold 2: Steam Edition reboots the 2005 strategy game's multiplayer servers

Medieval RTS Stronghold 2 has been re-released on Steam in an edition that reboots the game's dormant multiplayer mode, revamps the visuals and adds Steam Workshop support.

The 2005 game was only previously available on Steam via The Stronghold Collection, but its multiplayer servers were shut down in 2014. This standalone version—called Stronghold 2: Steam Edition—allows up to eight players to compete online on large maps as they try to wipe out their opponents' armies in Deathmatch or kill high-value targets in the Kingmaker mode.

If you haven't played it before, Stronghold 2 is basically about crushing your enemies' fortresses but you also have to manage your subjects, instructing them to improve your castle while dispensing justice to those that step out of line. The trailer at the top of this article should hopefully help you decide if it's right up your cobbled street.

The new Steam version comes with six extra maps, graphics improvements, a new UI and Steam Workshop support, which means you can wage war on custom-made maps.

If you already own The Stronghold Collection then you'll get the new edition for free. If you don't, then it's $12.74/£10.19, which includes a 15% launch discount. By way of comparison, the five-game collection (with the original Stronghold 2) is $19.99/£13.99.