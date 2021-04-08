Streets of Rage 4 is getting new characters and a survival mode

Streets of Rage 4 is getting new characters and a new game mode in an upcoming paid DLC.

Co-developers Dotemu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games announced the new Mr X. Nightmare DLC earlier today. Three new characters are coming, one of them being boss character Estel Aguirre. The other two were left as a mystery, though apparently hints lie throughout the reveal trailer as to who they may be. The paid DLC also includes a new survival mode, the details of which are yet to be revealed, as well as a character customisation mode allowing for unique play styles and movesets.

There are also some free goodies coming in the form of a New Mania+ difficulty, training modes, and new colour palette options for fighters. There's no word on when exactly the DLC and free update are arriving yet, outside of the vague window of "later this year."

Wes gave the game a decent score of 76 when he checked it out, calling it "a beautiful brawler with just enough depth to stay engaging through multiple runs."