Streets of Rage 4 gets a new character and four-player co-op

Dotemu recently revealed a brand new fighter joining the brawlers of Streets of Rage 4. Dubbed your "cybernetic brother in arms," Floyd Iraia is apparently going to "smash your heart this Spring." He has metal arms and appears to have access to some sort of massive laser blast.

Our cybernetic brother-in-arms will smash your heart this Spring. #SOR4We're thrilled to introduce you to the Floyd Iraia, along with the two-player online mode and four-player offline co-op! Add to your Wishlist now: https://t.co/8Sp14UFbG3@Lizardcube @Guard_Crush pic.twitter.com/vegk81mWH6February 24, 2020

As you can see, the Floyd Iraia reveal isn't the only significant aspect of this announcement. Streets of Rage 4 will facilitate both online and offline co-op, with the latter accommodating for up to four players. As noted in the trailer, this is a first for the series. You can watch the full video below.

Streets of Rage 4 is due to release later this year. It's being co-developed by Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games and will be a beat 'em up in a similar vein to the original Streets of Rage trilogy for the SEGA Genesis. You can also take a look at the original Streets of Rage 4 trailer.