SteelSeries releases Aerox successors to our favourite lightweight gaming mouse

SteelSeries is responsible for our favourite lightweight wireless gaming mouse currently on the market, the Aerox 3 wireless. We loved the breeze through the large honeycomb perforations and huge battery life. Now the brand has announced the next lot of devices in this line of lightweight mice.

The Aerox 5, Aerox 5 wireless, and Aerox 9 Wireless mice are said to have learned from the wonderfully received Aerox 3. Judging by images, the Aerox series keeps that nice honeycomb structure, all the way up to the fingers for that extra breath of cool. But they're still IP54 rated for water protection despite all those holes. Each in the series looks to have its own purpose for different kinds of gamers.

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is the only wired mouse included in these new products. It's touted as the lightest mouse of its kind currently available, weighing in at just 66g. It also features 9 programmable buttons, SteelSeries' golden micro IP54 switches, TrueMove Air precision optical sensor, and of course plenty of RGB. This looks like a solid wired mouse with a wide range of uses while still being incredibly light. It's retailing for US $79.99 ( AU $149, EU €89.99).

The wireless version of the Aerox 5 comes in a little heavier at 74g. This is no doubt to hold the up to 180 hour life battery inside. Its quick charge capabilities boast 15 minutes of charging for over 40 hours of use and it uses both a USB 2.0 wireless connection as well as Bluetooth to connect to multiple devices. These added features and functionality raise the price to US $139.99 (AU $269, US $139.99, EU €149.99).

Lastly the Aerox 9 wireless mouse is designed specifically for the MOBA or MMO gamer in your life. It's the heaviest of the bunch, but still pretty light at 89g and has 12 programmable thumb buttons for all those important macros. It uses the same golden micro switches as the Aerox 5, as well as the optical sensor, and is rated for the same battery life as the wireless version. This makes for a pretty lightweight MMO mouse for US $149.99 (AU $299, US $149.99, EU €159.99).

That being said, if you're after the original stunner, the Aerox 3 wireless, SteelSeries is still selling the 2022 edition of this older mouse at a cheaper price than these newer models. Here's hoping they can live up to the legacy set for them.