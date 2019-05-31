SteamWorld Quest is out now on Steam

Those wacky SteamWorld robots are at it again, and this time they’re starring in their first RPG. SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech has launched, and is—appropriately enough—now available on Steam.

SteamWorld Quest moves the action to a medieval fantasy world filled with steam-powered heroes and monsters, using deck building mechanics as core of its gameplay. You’ll find and craft cards, which you’ll then use to perform actions and equip gear, using steam as a kind of action point system for your characters.

It’s a kind of cheerful mash-up of ideas from both Slay the Spire and Darkest Dungeon, and as far as inspirations go, you could do far worse than those two games.

SteamWorld Quest is also discounted 15 percent for its first week, now through June 7.