Steam sale targets Ubisoft this weekend

Ubisoft are having a sale on Steam this weekend, with 33% off the vast majority of games in their catalogue. There are also daily deals - until 6pm GMT tonight you can get the Ghost Recon Complete Pack, including every game up to GRAW 2, for £6.24/$7.49.
See below for other highlights and links to our reviews.
- Excellent platformer Rayman Origins for £13.39/$20.09.
- Futuristic city-building sim Anno 2070 for £23.44/$33.49
- Driver: San Francisco for £13.39/$20.09.
- Assassin's Creed: Revelations for £20.09/$26.79
- Might & Magic Heroes VI for £23.44/$33.49
Check out the Ubisoft publisher page for the full list. Anything catch your eye?