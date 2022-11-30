Steam Deck available in several Asian markets from December 17

Audio player loading…

Valve's smash-hit Steam Deck (opens in new tab) pocket gaming rig will be available in several Asian markets from December 17th. The lucky territories are Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The puny powerhouse can be ordered via the Komodo website (opens in new tab) in the familiar 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configs.

Steam Deck availability worldwide has been limited since launch in February thanks to a combination of high demand and ye olde pandemic-induced supply chain issues. At launch, the unit only shipped to the United States, UK, Canada and the European Union. Wait times have been intermittently painful, and several territories including Australia (opens in new tab) still await news on availability.

Only last month, we reported that Steam Deck and docking station are finally available without reservation (opens in new tab) in the US . Currently, both the US and the UK official Steam Deck websites are quoting a one to two week wait time from order, which is a huge improvement.

That said, Valve has also conceded in a blog post (opens in new tab) that, "if order volume for a specific model of Steam Deck grows higher than our ability to ship it in a timely manner," that could change.

Pricing varies by territory, so hit up the Komodo site for more info.