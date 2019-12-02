Starship Troopers: Terran Command is a survival RTS based on the movie

Starship Troopers hasn't had much success since the 1997 Paul Verhoeven movie, spawning a string of straight-to-DVD sequels—the latest only a couple of years ago—and some forgotten games, but strategy publisher Slitherine is banking on squashing bugs not going out of style. Starship Troopers: Terran Command is a survival RTS based on the first movie, due out next year.

The setting is, of course, a good fit for a game about fighting off wave after wave of enemies, but I doubt I'd be paying much attention to a Starship Troopers game in 2019 if it wasn't for the serious strategy developer working on it. Slitherine's tasked The Aristrocrats, the studio behind World War 2 wargame Order of Battle, to give Starship Troopers the RTS treatment.

Terran Command will give you control over the humans as they fight their way through a sea of bugs, mixing real-time strategy with tower defence, and while the gameplay trailer below features what looks like a base you'll presumably have to protect, you'll also be able top deploy units in strategic locations across the map, like chokepoints or elevated terrain.

Along with infantry, the trailer gives us a glimpse of mechs, troop carriers and different bugs, including one that shoots a laser out of its tail. Evolution is a wonder. With engineers, you'll also be able to build fortifications, turrets and minefields to stave off the alien beasties. They've not got tech on their side, but they've got a huge numbers advantage. They're also tricky bastards, laying ambushes and taking advantage of the game's true line of sight rules, where you'll only see what your units can see.

The dynamically generated campaigns will give you a planet to fight over, but while eradicating the bugs is your main goal, there will also be ethical conundrums. You can be the kind of commander who was "just following orders" and do everything you're told, or you can rebel against Terran Command, costing you unique units and abilities. Whichever route you pick, you'll still unlock new tech and be able to upgrade your leader characters across the campaign.

Slitherine's also unveiling Starship Troopers: Terran Command on Twitch, so you can head over there and maybe see some more bugs getting blown up. There's no release date yet, but it's due out in 2020.