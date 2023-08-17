Starfield won't support full pacifist runs, but 'there are some good non-lethal options,' says quest designer

By Tyler Wilde
published

Bethesda decided early that supporting fully non-lethal playthroughs 'wasn't totally feasible' for Starfield.

Sci-fi Aliens with astronaut
(Image credit: Bethesda)

In a Q&A to celebrate Starfield's symbolic "gone gold" milestone (which has been reposted to the subreddit), lead quest designer Will Shen was asked if entirely non-lethal playthroughs will be possible in Bethesda's space RPG. They won't be, although Shen says that Bethesda did consider the possibility of supporting pacifist playthroughs early in development.

"We talked about this very early on during pre-production, whether or not we would fully support a 'non-lethal' playthrough," said Shen. "We realized that, for various reasons, that wasn't totally feasible."

Shen didn't go into the fine details of what makes pacifism infeasible in Starfield, but said that "there are some good non-lethal options" in the RPG, even if you're going to have to knock someone off eventually.

"Those [non-lethal options] can be used in certain situations, honestly a lot of situations, though I couldn't comfortably say you can complete the entire game without any killing whatsoever," Shen said. "The Settled Systems is mostly civilized, but it can be a dangerous place if you're going off the beaten path. And you're absolutely going off the beaten path!"

Starfield's "speech challenge" system is one of those murder-free conflict resolution options, and Shen said that it shows up in "most quests where important characters confront you."

It's not surprising that you're going to have to dispose of at least a few space assailants during Starfield's main quest. I doubt many have the patience to complete non-lethal runs in games that support them anyway, but it is always fun to know when the path is there.

The question got me wondering how a non-lethal Baldur's Gate 3 run would go, it being the RPG of the moment. You can certainly talk your way out of lots of BG3 conflicts, and NPCs will often go and kill each other if you don't stop them, which seems OK, since it isn't your doing. You can also "knock out" enemies with non-lethal melee attacks, so that when you are forced to fight, you don't have to kill. Knocked-out enemies are as good as dead, so it's a bit of a technicality, but sticking to KOs only would still be tough: No shoving people into chasms, no blowing them up with powder barrels, no finishing them off with spell attacks.

It's more fun to think about than do, for me: I've killed a lot of goblins in BG3 and I'll kill more, and I plan to blow up lots of spaceships in Starfield. With goblins in them, if there are space goblins. I'm happy to send apologies to their families, if that's an option.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Executive Editor

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the rise of personal computers, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early PCs his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

See comments