Are your Zerg rushes constantly being hampered by filthy buildings ? Stupid industrious capitalist jerks—always getting in the way with their "progress." Stick it to Ayn Rand with this Protip, in which Josh teaches us how to clear a path with a StarCraft II tactic that's as explosive as it is gooey: the Baneling Bust. Watch the introduction above, and see the strategy play out versus both Protoss and Terran bases in the following videos.

Baneling Bust vs. Protoss

Baneling Bust vs. Terran